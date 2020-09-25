Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Korea apologises to South Korea for shooting and burning official

New Zealand Herald Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
North Korea apologises to South Korea for shooting and burning officialSouth Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologised over the killing of a South Korea official. South Korea's presidential office said Friday that Kim conveyed an apology in a message to South Korea. It cited Kim as...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean

Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean 01:12

 A South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week was questioned in North Korean waters before being shot dead by troops who then doused his body in oil and set it on fire, South Korea's military said on Thursday. Gloria Tso reports

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Kim Jong-un 'apologises for killing South Korean official'

 Seoul said the man was shot dead and set alight while allegedly trying to defect to the North.
BBC News

North Korea accused of shooting South Korean official, burning body in water

 North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a coronavirus precaution after he was interrogated in the water..
New Zealand Herald

North Korea accused of shooting, burning man found adrift in sea

 Officials in South Korea say the man, a government official who disappeared off a patrol boat, may have been trying to defect.
CBS News

Kim Jong-un Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea

Fall of Kim Jong-un? North Korea’s new biggest threat

 Political infighting, family jealousy and dire economic conditions are being heightened by the Kim dynasty's biggest power challenge yet - the climate. ......
WorldNews

Trump Mulled 'Using' NBA’s Superstar Dennis Rodman as North Korea Envoy

 US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un met several times in the last two years, and so did Dennis Rodman – former NBA player,..
WorldNews

Pyongyang summit deal should be fulfilled: S.Korean Prez

 Seoul, Sep 19 : South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Saturday that his Pyongyang summit accord with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should be implemented..
WorldNews

North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

Seoul: North Korea fired at a S. Korean and burned his body

 South Korea on Thursday accused North Korea of firing at a South Korean government official and burning his body and urged the North to punish those responsible...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Empty campus with strict checking system in South Korean after new coronavirus cases found in university [Video]

Empty campus with strict checking system in South Korean after new coronavirus cases found in university

Local universities in Busan, South Korea took measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 after 13 cases emerged from a university.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
S. Korea suspends flu shots in setback for winter [Video]

S. Korea suspends flu shots in setback for winter

South Korea suspended free flu shots on Tuesday after reports of problems in storing the vaccinations during transportation, disrupting plans to pre-emptively ease the burden on a healthcare system..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Why South Korea's coronavirus death toll is comparatively low – video explainer [Video]

Why South Korea's coronavirus death toll is comparatively low – video explainer

​On 29 February​, South Korea reported a peak of 909 new Covid-19 cases and was suffering one of the worst outbreaks outside of China. But this week, the government announced a single-digit number..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 05:06Published

Related news from verified sources

North Korea apologises to South Korea for shooting and burning official

North Korea apologises to South Korea for shooting and burning official South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologised over the killing of a South Korea official. South Korea's presidential office said Friday that...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Japan TodayCTV NewsBBC NewsHinduDeutsche WelleNYTimes.comWorldNewsNewsmaxNews24CBC.ca

South Korean court freezes Bithumb investor’s shares

South Korean court freezes Bithumb investor’s shares The news comes after South Korean police conducted two consecutive seizures in a matter of a week. Bithumb is among the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in South...
Invezz Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this