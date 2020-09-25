|
North Korea apologises to South Korea for shooting and burning official
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologised over the killing of a South Korea official. South Korea's presidential office said Friday that Kim conveyed an apology in a message to South Korea. It cited Kim as...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Korea Country in East Asia
Kim Jong-un 'apologises for killing South Korean official'Seoul said the man was shot dead and set alight while allegedly trying to defect to the North.
BBC News
North Korea accused of shooting South Korean official, burning body in waterNorth Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a coronavirus precaution after he was interrogated in the water..
New Zealand Herald
North Korea accused of shooting, burning man found adrift in seaOfficials in South Korea say the man, a government official who disappeared off a patrol boat, may have been trying to defect.
CBS News
Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea
Fall of Kim Jong-un? North Korea’s new biggest threatPolitical infighting, family jealousy and dire economic conditions are being heightened by the Kim dynasty's biggest power challenge yet - the climate. ......
WorldNews
Trump Mulled 'Using' NBA’s Superstar Dennis Rodman as North Korea EnvoyUS President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un met several times in the last two years, and so did Dennis Rodman – former NBA player,..
WorldNews
Pyongyang summit deal should be fulfilled: S.Korean PrezSeoul, Sep 19 : South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Saturday that his Pyongyang summit accord with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should be implemented..
WorldNews
North Korea Country in East Asia
Seoul: North Korea fired at a S. Korean and burned his bodySouth Korea on Thursday accused North Korea of firing at a South Korean government official and burning his body and urged the North to punish those responsible...
WorldNews
