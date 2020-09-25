Police officer shot dead inside London police station

Driver dies after lorry crashes in south-east London



The driver of a lorry which hit two cars before crashing into a house in south-east London has died and an 11-year-old child is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene in Broad Walk, Kidbrooke, shortly after 8am on Monday following the collision.

