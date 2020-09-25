Global  
 

Police officer shot dead inside London police station

New Zealand Herald Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Police officer shot dead inside London police stationA British police officer was shot dead inside a London police station early Friday while detaining a suspect, who also sustained a gunshot wound.London's Metropolitan Police force said the officer was shot at the Croydon Custody...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Police officer shot dead at south London police station

Police officer shot dead at south London police station 01:13

 A police officer has died after being shot by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre in south London, the Metropolitan Police have said. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Drinkers in England face first night of 10pm curfew [Video]

Drinkers in England face first night of 10pm curfew

Drinkers in England have faced the first evening of new measures aimed atpreventing the spread of coronavirus. From Thursday, all pubs, bars andrestaurants had to shut by 10pm – meaning time at the bar will be calledsomewhere around 9pm. Many people were not put off a midweek tipple or two bythe new restrictions on Thursday, with pub-goers still heading to Soho,central London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

Coronavirus: Working from home 'costs central London £2.3bn'

 More than £500m per month was lost to businesses who rely on office workers, research suggests.
BBC News

Finchley rapist attacked woman a week after arriving in UK

 Mihai Roban is jailed for a raping a woman in north London at the start of the year.
BBC News

Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Territorial police force responsible for law enforcement in Greater London

Police officer shot dead in Croydon [Video]

Police officer shot dead in Croydon

A Metropolitan Police officer died after he was shot inside a police stationby a man who then turned the gun on himself.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Dominic Raab's bodyguard suspended after leaving gun on plane

 Dominic Raab's bodyguard has been suspended after leaving his gun on a plane. The police protection officer had been travelling with the foreign secretary on a..
WorldNews
Driver dies after lorry crashes in south-east London [Video]

Driver dies after lorry crashes in south-east London

The driver of a lorry which hit two cars before crashing into a house in south-east London has died and an 11-year-old child is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene in Broad Walk, Kidbrooke, shortly after 8am on Monday following the collision. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

Prime Minister leads tributes to officer [Video]

Prime Minister leads tributes to officer

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led the tributes to a police officer shot dead at a custody centre in south London.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:46Published
$100,000 Reward Offered For Info On Gunman Who Fired At Camden County Police Officers' Home [Video]

$100,000 Reward Offered For Info On Gunman Who Fired At Camden County Police Officers' Home

No one was injured.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:19Published
Demonstrators Gather At Hollywood Forever Cemetery To Protest Death Of Breonna Taylor [Video]

Demonstrators Gather At Hollywood Forever Cemetery To Protest Death Of Breonna Taylor

Dozens of demonstrators gathered at Hollywood Forever Cemetery Thursday night to protest the grand jury decision in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:33Published

