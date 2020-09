Royals facing 35M-pound hit as pandemic drags tourism numbers down Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her family are facing a 35-million-pound ($60 million Cdn) hit from the coronavirus pandemic, partly due to a shortage of tourists, the monarch's money manager said Friday. 👓 View full article

