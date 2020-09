You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Small passenger plane crashes near Montgomery Field, two passengers injured



Crews are responding to a small engine plane crash with at least two passengers aboard near Montgomery Field Airport on Thursday afternoon. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:12 Published 15 hours ago Howard County deputies say 3 people dead in Kokomo plane crash



Three people were killed Sunday in a plane crash at an airport in the central Indiana city of Kokomo, authorities said. Credit: WFFT Published 4 days ago 1 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Leech



A pilot was killed earlier this week when a small plane crashed in northern Minnesota. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:27 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this