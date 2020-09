California Mushrooms May Be Contaminated With Salmonella Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThere's a mushroom recall to tell you about tonight that is more likely to involve your local restaurant than your kitchen.



A company based in Santa Fe Springs, California, sold 5-pound bags of mushrooms that may be contaminated with salmonella. There have already been reports of 41 illnesses across 10 states with... Watch VideoThere's a mushroom recall to tell you about tonight that is more likely to involve your local restaurant than your kitchen.A company based in Santa Fe Springs, California, sold 5-pound bags of mushrooms that may be contaminated with salmonella. There have already been reports of 41 illnesses across 10 states with 👓 View full article

CBS 2 New York - Published 21 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Salmonella Cases Linked To Wood Ear Mushrooms 00:27 There's a food safety alert over mushrooms.

