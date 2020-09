North Korea: Kim Jong Un Apologizes For Shooting Death Of South Korean Official At Sea Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un issued a rare apology Friday for the shooting death of a South Korean official found adrift in waters near the countries’ disputed border this week, South Korea’s security advisor told reporters.



Kim’s apology for the shooting on Tuesday came in a letter to South Korean President Moon... North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un issued a rare apology Friday for the shooting death of a South Korean official found adrift in waters near the countries’ disputed border this week, South Korea’s security advisor told reporters.Kim’s apology for the shooting on Tuesday came in a letter to South Korean President Moon 👓 View full article