Trump To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

Eurasia Review Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Trump To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme CourtPresident Donald Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett Saturday to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A source close to Barrett told CNA Friday that the judge, who met with Trump this week, expects to be nominated to the post.

Several news outlets,...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
Pres. Trump To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

Pres. Trump To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court 00:29

 CBS News reports Pres. Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

