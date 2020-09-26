Trump To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett Saturday to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



A source close to Barrett told CNA Friday that the judge, who met with Trump this week, expects to be nominated to the post.



Several news outlets,... President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett Saturday to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.A source close to Barrett told CNA Friday that the judge, who met with Trump this week, expects to be nominated to the post.Several news outlets, 👓 View full article

