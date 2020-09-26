Global  
 

Young man stabs two people outside Charlie Hebdo offices, terrorism investigation opened

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Young man stabs two people outside Charlie Hebdo offices, terrorism investigation openedA young man stabbed two people on Friday outside the former Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, where 12 people were killed in 2015, and a terrorism investigation has been opened into the new attack, authorities said.The...
 While the motive is not yet clear, the stabbing comes amid the trial of suspects in the January 2015 terror attack at the Charlie Hebdo offices.

