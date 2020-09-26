Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in $2b tax case
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () The ruling brings an end to one of the most controversial disputes in India under international treaty agreements that it enters into with countries to protect foreign investments.
Putting up a defence, Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said neither he blamed Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma for India captain's failure nor he made any sexist remarks during an IPL match and his comments were being misinterpreted. Former Punjab Director-General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini today...