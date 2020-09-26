Global  
 

Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in $2b tax case

Khaleej Times Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The ruling brings an end to one of the most controversial disputes in India under international treaty agreements that it enters into with countries to protect foreign investments.
You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

$2 billion tax dispute: Vodafone wins international arbitration against India

 Vodafone Group Plc has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government in a $2 billion retrospective tax dispute, according to two sources...
IndiaTimes

Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in ₹14,200 crore tax dispute case

 The British telecom giant moved the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2016.
Hindu

Vodafone wins arbitration against India for tax demand of Rs 20,000 crore

 Vodafone has won the case against India over a retrospective tax demand of more than Rs 20,000 crore. The Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague has...
Mid-Day


