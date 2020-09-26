Global  
 

India replies to Imran Khan at UNGA, opens Pakistan's record of genocide, terrorism

Mid-Day Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
India turned the mirror on Pakistan after its Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered a speech at the UN dripping vitriol, and recalled its record of genocide in Bangladesh, being a haven for terrorists and suppression of minorities. Indian UN Mission's First Secretary Mijito Vinito said on Friday: "The leader of Pakistan today...
News video: 'Terrorists use fake news, doctored videos to target people': India at UN

‘Terrorists use fake news, doctored videos to target people’: India at UN 02:46

 Due to widespread COVID-19, terrorists are making malevolent attempts to exploit the financial and emotional distress caused by lockdowns to disturb the cohesiveness of societies, India said at the 45th session of Human Rights Council. Pawan Badhe, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN in...

