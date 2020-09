'Can't believe': UP man after Baywatch star retweets their 'couple' photo Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

When a 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad posted a photoshopped picture of Alexandra Daddario on Twitter, little did he know that the Hollywood actress would respond.



But she did, leaving the man, who has less than 500 followers on Twitter, flabbergasted.



On Thursday, Akash Barnabas posted on Twitter a picture... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chinese couple take their wedding photos on highway



Bizarre video captured a couple taking their wedding photos on G1523 Ningbo–Dongguan Expressway in eastern China. The clip, filmed in the city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province on August 25, shows a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:47 Published on August 28, 2020

Tweets about this NDTV News feed "Can't Believe": UP Man After Baywatch Star Retweets Their "Couple" Pic https://t.co/mELjmfTgd7 13 hours ago