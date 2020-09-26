Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Imran Khan's UNGA 2020 speech almost replica of 2019 litany

Mid-Day Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
If you blinked, you could have mistaken Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) as the one he delivered in 2019. Retrofitted with pandemic era phrases, nips and tucks, Khan belted out what was effectively an abridged version of last year's gig, at half past noon on Friday. The layering of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan

UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan 03:47

 Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, India promptly responded to Khan's comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan's statements....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Indian delegate at UN General Assembly walks out when PM Imran Khan began speaking [Video]

Watch: Indian delegate at UN General Assembly walks out when PM Imran Khan began speaking

Indian delegate at the United Nations General Assembly Hall walked out when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began his speech.

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
European think-tank exposes Pakistan at UN for harbouring terrorists [Video]

European think-tank exposes Pakistan at UN for harbouring terrorists

The European Foundation for South Asian Studies, a think-tank based in Amsterdam has exposed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists in its territory during the ongoing 45th Session of the UN Human Rights..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
'UP govt created a false case': Dr. Kafeel Khan after release from jail [Video]

'UP govt created a false case': Dr. Kafeel Khan after release from jail

Dr. Kafeel Khan lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government after he was released from the Mathura jail following the Allahabad High Court order. Kafeel Khan, who has been in jail since his arrest in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this