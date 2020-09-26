Global  
 

Donald Trump expected to announce conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett for court

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump expected to announce conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett for courtPresident Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic conservative stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.Trump said...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: President Trump Expected To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

President Trump Expected To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court 02:03

 President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Chicago Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the nation's highest court.

