Donald Trump expected to announce conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett for court
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic conservative stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.Trump said...
