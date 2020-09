You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Wolf Calls On Lawmakers To Pass Bill For Paid Sick Leave



Gov. Tom Wolf held a news conference to call on state lawmakers to pass a bill for paid sick leave for workers. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:43 Published on August 31, 2020 Gov. Tom Wolf Calling On General Assembly To Pass Legislation For Paid Sick Leave



He says those without pay sick time are more likely to carry COVID-19 into the workplace. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:42 Published on August 31, 2020

Tweets about this