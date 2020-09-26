|
Judge Blocks Census Counting From Ending At The Month's End
Watch VideoA federal judge ruled the Trump administration can't prematurely end the Census count this month.
California Judge Lucy Koh released her ruling Thursday. She said ending the once-a-decade count on September 30th, a month before originally promised, would produce inaccurate numbers.
She ruled the count should...
Judge Says 2020 Census Must Continue For Another Month 00:24
A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at month's end and suspended a year-end deadline for delivering the numbers needed to decide how many seats each state gets in Congress.
