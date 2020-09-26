Global  
 

Judge Blocks Census Counting From Ending At The Month's End

Newsy Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Judge Blocks Census Counting From Ending At The Month's EndWatch VideoA federal judge ruled the Trump administration can't prematurely end the Census count this month. 

California Judge Lucy Koh released her ruling Thursday. She said ending the once-a-decade count on September 30th, a month before originally promised, would produce inaccurate numbers. 

She ruled the count should...
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Judge Says 2020 Census Must Continue For Another Month

Judge Says 2020 Census Must Continue For Another Month 00:24

 A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at month's end and suspended a year-end deadline for delivering the numbers needed to decide how many seats each state gets in Congress.

Judge Says 2020 Census Must Continue For Another Month

 A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at month's end and suspended a year-end deadline for delivering the numbers needed to decide how many...
cbs4.com

Federal Judge Extends Order Stopping Census From Ending Early

 The Trump administration has been planning to stop the census count at the end of this month. But a federal judge in California has just ordered those plans to...
NPR


