You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL2020 | Match 05 | Preview | KKR to begin campaign against MI



Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who lost their first match of the season against Chennai Superr Kings, will descend on the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:17 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources IPL: Gill shines in KKR's 7-wicket win over SRH Young Shubman Gill drove, pulled and cut with authority in an unbeaten 62-ball 70 as Kolkata Knight Riders overwhelmed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in...

IndiaTimes 44 minutes ago





Tweets about this