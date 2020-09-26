Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Why I can finally feel smug about living in Sweden

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Why I can finally feel smug about living in SwedenCOMMENT: It had begun to feel like the pandemic was over in Sweden, that we would be spared the resurgence in infection seen elsewhere in Europe.Then on Tuesday, a slight rise in cases and the prospect of targeted local restrictions...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Sweden spared second COVID-19 wave - but for how long?

Sweden spared second COVID-19 wave - but for how long? 09:10

 How did a country with a so-called “light-touch” approach to the fight against the virus - where restaurants, bars and gyms have remained open throughout the crisis - deal with the pandemic?

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sweden Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula

Sweden farmers get help from space technology [Video]

Sweden farmers get help from space technology

Satellite feeds are telling farmers exactly how much fertiliser or pesticide they need to put on their fields to cut waste and boost crops.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Fears Sweden's controversial tactic has backfired

 From the start of the Covid-19 pandemic there has been one strategy of suppressing the virus that has proved more controversial than any other tactic: herd..
New Zealand Herald
Sweden's lack of lockdown: More deaths than Nordic neighbours [Video]

Sweden's lack of lockdown: More deaths than Nordic neighbours

While other countries go in and out of lockdowns, the Swedes have stayed open throughout the pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:17Published
Greta Thunberg leads global climate protest [Video]

Greta Thunberg leads global climate protest

Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg joins fellow demonstratorsoutside the Swedish Parliament on Friday to kick off a day of sociallydistanced global climate protests. “The main hope is, as always, to try tohave an impact on the level of awareness and public opinion so that peoplewill start becoming more aware,” the 17-year-old told reporters. Thecoronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that MsThunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, lowering itspublic profile. Ms Thunberg started her solo protests outside Sweden’sparliament in Stockholm on August 20 2018. Climate protests are also plannedelsewhere on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Related videos from verified sources

Can Greta Thunberg Win the Nobel Peace Prize in a Field Stacked With Pandemic Experts? [Video]

Can Greta Thunberg Win the Nobel Peace Prize in a Field Stacked With Pandemic Experts?

Any other years she would likely be a show-in. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
Achieving Herd Immunity: How vaccines and masks are the keys to fight coronavirus [Video]

Achieving Herd Immunity: How vaccines and masks are the keys to fight coronavirus

Without masks and a vaccine, we could reach Herd Immunity from COVID-19, but deaths would skyrocket. We break down the science of it.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:35Published
Lake-bound concert in Sweden attended by onlookers in dozens of boats to keep social distancing [Video]

Lake-bound concert in Sweden attended by onlookers in dozens of boats to keep social distancing

A live music performance in Sweden used an unorthodox means of maintaining social distancing, by having both audience and musicians attend on boats.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Sweden says COVID cases rising again

 Sweden, which so far has decided against lockdowns as a means to contain COVID-19, is seeing early signs that the number of coronavirus cases are rising again...
Japan Today

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden considering restrictions for Stockholm

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden considering restrictions for Stockholm Sweden's controversial approach to tackling coronavirus saw life continue largely as normal for many, but now the country may be forced to introduce new...
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Why I can finally feel smug about living in Sweden

Covid 19 coronavirus: Why I can finally feel smug about living in Sweden COMMENT: It had begun to feel like the pandemic was over in Sweden, that we would be spared the resurgence in infection seen elsewhere in Europe.Then on Tuesday,...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

phillippaonline

Pip Taylor No paywall - Sweden considers Stockholm lockdown as their tactic fails. Covid 19 coronavirus: Fears Sweden's contro… https://t.co/R4N05gINK8 35 minutes ago

saveswedencov19

SaveSwedenCov19 @RandPaul Numbers are rising in Sweden, Sthlm doubled cases last weeks. Herd immunity? Using this strategy is just… https://t.co/Hn0vPVIUWQ 2 hours ago

Oktal62

Colin RT @nzherald: Covid 19 coronavirus: Fears Sweden's controversial tactic has backfired https://t.co/5xCSvuLTp1 3 hours ago

herrerillo

vicente gonzalez Covid 19 coronavirus: Fears Sweden's controversial tactic has backfired, via @nzherald https://t.co/1R1Bnjmnqn 5 hours ago

AlyeskaDawn

Alyeska Dawn Covid 19 coronavirus: Fears Sweden's controversial tactic has backfired https://t.co/5PV74B3ZEG 7 hours ago

r_kaimal2001

Ravi Sreedhar Covid 19 coronavirus: Fears Sweden's controversial tactic has backfired, via @nzherald https://t.co/6zTZrLYxeQ 9 hours ago

drummersark

Drummers' Ark Covid 19 coronavirus: Fears Sweden's controversial tactic has backfired, via @nzherald https://t.co/7ZQSsakqKh 10 hours ago

greatheart22

Muhammad Azwar Covid 19 coronavirus: Fears Sweden's controversial tactic has backfired T Online News https://t.co/SaAAcxLZvd https://t.co/YyzwPqfQOX 11 hours ago