Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kiwi police officer slain in Croydon thought custody role was 'safest option' ahead of retirement

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Kiwi police officer slain in Croydon thought custody role was 'safest option' ahead of retirementA police officer shot dead by a handcuffed suspect inside a station had taken the job of custody sergeant because he thought it would be safer, friends have revealed.Matt Ratana, 54, had been looking forward to retiring next year,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Police officer shot dead in London

Police officer shot dead in London 04:26

 A police officer has been shot dead inside a custody centre in south London.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Croydon Croydon Town in South London, England

Police colleagues remember officer killed in Croydon [Video]

Police colleagues remember officer killed in Croydon

Tributes have been paid to the "friendly, capable, lovely" police sergeant shot dead in a custody suite in Croydon, south London. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published
Floral tributes to killed police sergeant in Croydon [Video]

Floral tributes to killed police sergeant in Croydon

Tributes have poured in for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratanafollowing his death after a 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon CustodyCentre in south London in the early hours of Friday. Investigations arecontinuing into how the suspect, who had been detained for possession ofammunition and possession of class B drugs, was able to access the weapon. SgtRatana, known as Matt to family and friends, thought working in the custodysuite was his “safest option” as he neared the end of his lengthy policecareer, friend Neil Donohue said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Croydon police shooting: Suspect's background probed over Sgt Matt Ratana death

 Tributes have been paid to Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, who was shot dead in a custody centre in south London.
BBC News

Croydon police officer shot dead named as Sgt Matt Ratana

 The "much-loved" long-serving officer was originally from New Zealand but moved to the UK in 1989.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

London police chief names officer shot dead [Video]

London police chief names officer shot dead

London's police chief has identified the officer who was shot dead in the early hours of Friday (September 25) by a man who was being held at a custody center as 54-year-old custody sergeant Matt..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named [Video]

Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named

A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
Khan on police practices after fatal shooting of officer [Video]

Khan on police practices after fatal shooting of officer

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has responded to a question about police practices during a statement outside New Scotland Yard. It comes after a police officer was shot dead by a man who was being detained..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Kiwi police officer slain in Croydon thought custody role was 'safest option' ahead of retirement

Kiwi police officer slain in Croydon thought custody role was 'safest option' ahead of retirement A police officer shot dead by a handcuffed suspect inside a station had taken the job of custody sergeant because he thought it would be safer, friends have...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldDaily RecordTelegraph.co.uk

Croydon police shooting: Suspect's background probed over Sgt Matt Ratana death

 Tributes have been paid to Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, who was shot dead in a custody centre in south London.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily RecordThe ArgusTelegraph.co.uk

Tweets about this