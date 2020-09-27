Global  
 

TMC supports Akali Dal over quitting govt on farm bills

Hindu Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
The Trinamool Congress has come out in support of the Shiromani Akali Dal, which quit the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the three farm bi
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: SAD quits NDA over farm Bills

SAD quits NDA over farm Bills 01:25

 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ended its alliance with the BJP over disagreement with the contentious new agriculture Bills. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the end of the long-term alliance following a meeting of the core committee. "Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to pull out of...

