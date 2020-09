You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MTA Adding Nearly 1,000 Weekday Bus Trips On Oct. 1



The MTA will increase service when most New York City students head back to school. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:21 Published 3 days ago WeGo says service cuts of 'unprecedented proportions' likely if tax referendum passes



As citizens wait to find out if the Davidson County Election Commission will hold a special election for a tax referendum, more departments in Nashville are voicing their concerns. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:54 Published 5 days ago Port Authority Plans To Redistribute Service To Meet Demand



Bus riders, get ready for changes. The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Thursday a redistribution of resources this fall to better serve passengers during the pandemic; KDKA's Royce Jones.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:17 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this