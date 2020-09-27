|
Florida reports 107 new COVID-19 deaths on first day after restaurants reopened
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Florida reported 107 new resident coronavirus deaths Saturday, the day after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he’s lifting restrictions on restaurant capacity.
