Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida reports 107 new COVID-19 deaths on first day after restaurants reopened

CTV News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Florida reported 107 new resident coronavirus deaths Saturday, the day after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he’s lifting restrictions on restaurant capacity.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Argentina welcomes spring amid sanitary measures due to COVID-19 [Video]

Argentina welcomes spring amid sanitary measures due to COVID-19

Most Latin American countries are preparing to welcome spring, one of the temperate-zone seasons that precedes summer. The spring equinox 2020 will take place in the Southern Hemisphere on Tuesday,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:12Published
NYC Teachers, Parents React After First Day [Video]

NYC Teachers, Parents React After First Day

A day after classes resumed for tens of thousands of New York City students, there are plenty of problems to address. Among them, new COVID infections that have already closed a school in the Bronx...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:56Published
Chief scientific advisor warns of Covid-19 deaths [Video]

Chief scientific advisor warns of Covid-19 deaths

The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance has warned that the UK could be facing 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October leading to 200 deaths a day a month later if the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Florida Reports 107 COVID Deaths, 2,795 New Confirmed Cases

 On the day after Governor Ron DeSantis announced he is lifting restrictions on restaurant capacity, Florida reported 107 new resident coronavirus deaths...
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

AtkinsonNancy

OneDayAtATime RT @CTVNews: Nearly 700,000 people have now been infected with COVID-19 in Florida https://t.co/h1hJxEL0wZ 20 seconds ago

pierre_jonathas

PapaLoko Florida reports 107 new COVID-19 deaths on first day after restaurants reopened https://t.co/ZzvUj19hbz 1 minute ago

CTVNews

CTV News Nearly 700,000 people have now been infected with COVID-19 in Florida https://t.co/h1hJxEL0wZ 7 minutes ago

HealthNewsFL

Health News Florida Latest on the #coronavirus: @HealthyFla reports Saturday that 2,795 people tested positive, bringing the statewide… https://t.co/Vwk2ScHHdk 1 hour ago

RaCuevas

RaCu RT @CBSMiami: Florida Reports 107 COVID Deaths, 2,795 New Confirmed Cases https://t.co/vm08v8bZmJ 2 hours ago

pookoo_2000

Cristy Bodnar RT @Rschooley: Aside from the dead, how many will have long term health challenges because DeSantis wants to assist in the Trump fiction th… 4 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Florida Reports 107 COVID Deaths, 2,795 New Confirmed Cases https://t.co/vm08v8bZmJ 7 hours ago

NatAmericanVote

Native American Vote RT @RuralVotes: Florida is up to 698,682 confirmed cases, 14,022 resident deaths and 168 non-resident deaths from COVID-19. At least 43,469… 8 hours ago