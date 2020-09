You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Black Lives Matter Vigil Held In Nevada City



A large crowd has gathered for a Blacl Lives Matter vigil in Nevada City on Saturday. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:26 Published 19 hours ago Artists reimagine Northland BLM mural



Six Black Lives Matter murals were painted on roads all across Kansas City the first weekend of September. Nearly a week after, tire tracks were found on the mural on Briarcliff Parkway and North.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:58 Published 20 hours ago Artists incorporate tire tracks into Black Live Matter road mural



Six Black Lives Matter murals were painted on roads all across Kansas City the first weekend of September. Nearly a week after, tire tracks were found on the mural on Briarcliff Parkway and North.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:17 Published 20 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Texas teacher fired for refusing to stop wearing 'Black Lives Matter' mask: report A former charter school teacher in Texas says she was fired because she continued wearing masks with phrases such as "Black Lives Matter" after the school...

FOXNews.com 3 days ago





Tweets about this