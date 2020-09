Yemen’s Warring Parties Agree on Prisoner Exchange Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

This will be the largest prisoner release operations between Yemen’s warring parties since the conflict began 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Yemen's Warring Parties Agree on Largest Prisoner Swap The two sides will now free 1,081 detainees and prisoners, UN envoy Martin Griffiths said in a joint news briefing with the International Committee of the Red...

VOA News 7 hours ago





Tweets about this