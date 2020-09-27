Global  
 

Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash Kills 16 Over Disputed Territory

Newsy Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash Kills 16 Over Disputed TerritoryWatch VideoViolence erupted between Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers Sunday, with each side blaming the other for provoking the fights. The conflict quickly escalated, with tanks and helicopters along the mountainous border and at least 16 people killed. More than 100 were wounded as of Sunday night.

