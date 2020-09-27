|
Donald Trump paid US$750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report Sunday (US time) in the New York Times.Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern...
