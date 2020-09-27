Global  
 

Donald Trump paid US$750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump paid US$750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017US President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report Sunday (US time) in the New York Times.Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern...
