Trump Demands Biden Drug Test As They Head To Tuesday Debate Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

By Ken Bredemeier



U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he will demand that his Democratic challenger in the November 3 national election, former Vice President Joe Biden, take a drug test before or after their debate this Tuesday night, suggesting that Biden’s uneven performance in previous political debates this year... By Ken BredemeierU.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he will demand that his Democratic challenger in the November 3 national election, former Vice President Joe Biden, take a drug test before or after their debate this Tuesday night, suggesting that Biden’s uneven performance in previous political debates this year 👓 View full article