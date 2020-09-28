Global  
 

Dreamworld disaster: Parent company Ardent Leisure fined $3.6 million over tragedy

New Zealand Herald Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Dreamworld disaster: Parent company Ardent Leisure fined $3.6 million over tragedyDreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure has been fined $3.6 million over the 2016 Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy that claimed four lives, including a New Zealander.Southport magistrate Pam Dowse said the company failed in...
0
Ardent Leisure Ardent Leisure Australian operator of theme parks and other leisure venues

Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure fined $3.6m over fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy

 Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, has been fined $3.6 million over the Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy on the Gold Coast in 2016.
Dreamworld (Australian theme park) Dreamworld (Australian theme park) theme park situated on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia

Dreamworld disaster: Young survivor attends court sentencing

 The young survivor of the Dreamworld disaster that killed Kiwi mum Cindy Low and three others in Australia in 2016 has bravely attended the sentencing in..
Thunder River Rapids Ride Thunder River Rapids Ride Water ride at Dreamworld


