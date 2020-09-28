'We are specialists': Why one Ontario dentist supports COVID-19 testing in dental clinics

Walmart Is Testing Drone Delivery of COVID-19 Test Kits



NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Walmart on Tuesday, September 22 announced it is testing contactless drone delivery of "at home Covid-19 self-collection kits," the retail giant's latest drone-delivery.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:24 Published 4 days ago

Say 'Ahhh!' Dentist Jailed For Pulling Teeth While Standing On Hoverboard



Alaska dentist Seth Lockhart bragged that pulling a patient's tooth while he, the dentist, stood on a hoverboard was a 'new standard of care.' But according to Newser, the Alaskan criminal justice.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago