Covid-19 coronavirus: US to ship millions of rapid tests in push to reopen schools

New Zealand Herald Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: US to ship millions of rapid tests in push to reopen schoolsUnited States President Donald Trump announced that the federal Government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week.He is urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten...
0
