Covid-19 coronavirus: US to ship millions of rapid tests in push to reopen schools

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized after he threatened to harm himself, according to Florida police and campaign..

Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey who headed the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush, is endorsing..

Trump doesn't take questions at COVID-19 event During a coronronavirus testing strategy event at the White House Monday, President Trump left the podium without taking questions from the press. This follows a report by the New York Times Sunday that said Trump paid little or no federal income tax in recent years.

Democrats pounce on Trump tax report Democrats seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the first U.S. presidential election debate, accusing President Donald Trump of gaming the system after a report showed he paid paltry amounts of federal tax in recent years. This report produced by Jonah Green.

UAL Begins Rapid Coronavirus Testing for Hawaii-Bound Flights From SFO



United Airlines is rolling out rapid COVID-19 tests for its flights from SFO to Hawaii. It would mean travelers would not have to quarantine for 14 days. Len Kiese reports. (9-24-20)

Major Developments In The Works For Rapid Coronavirus Testing



Major developments are in the works for rapid COVID testing, which experts say is crucial to reopening the economy safely. New tests promise to get results back within hours or even seconds