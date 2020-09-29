'Coronavirus has killed 10 lakh in 10 months'

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () The global death count from the novel coronavirus, which emerged less than a year ago in China and has swept across the world, passed one million on Sunday. By Sunday 10.30 pm, the disease had claimed 10,00,009 victims from 33,018,877 recorded infections, according to an AFP tally using official sources.
Ruling out any possibility, the Union Public service commission told Supreme Court that the Civil service exam scheduled on October 4th can't be postponed over the raging Coronavirus Pandemic. The top..
India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic with the total cases crossing the 60 lakh mark. More than 82,000 new Covid cases were reported across India in the past..