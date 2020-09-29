'Coronavirus has killed 10 lakh in 10 months' Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





The US has the highest... The global death count from the novel coronavirus , which emerged less than a year ago in China and has swept across the world, passed one million on Sunday. By Sunday 10.30 pm, the disease had claimed 10,00,009 victims from 33,018,877 recorded infections, according to an AFP tally using official sources.The US has the highest 👓 View full article

