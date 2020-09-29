Texas on alert after brain-eating amoeba kills 6-year-old boy
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () The governor of Texas has issued a disaster declaration after the death of six-year-old boy infected with a brain-eating amoeba that was later found in his community's water supply.
The child died on September 8 following an infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic organism that breeds in the warm, fresh...
A deadly brain eating microbe has been found in tap water in the Lake Jackson area of Texas in the United States. Residents of Lake Jackson have been warned not to use tap water directly and consume it..
Residents of eight communities around Lake Jackson, Texas, were warned on Saturday not to use tap water for anything other than flushing toilets.
That's because a rare brain-eating amoeba was found in..