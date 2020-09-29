Global  
 

Texas on alert after brain-eating amoeba kills 6-year-old boy

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The governor of Texas has issued a disaster declaration after the death of six-year-old boy infected with a brain-eating amoeba that was later found in his community's water supply.

The child died on September 8 following an infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic organism that breeds in the warm, fresh...
