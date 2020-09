Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Al Ahmed Al Sabah dies at 91, half brother to take over duties Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, has died at the age of 91, state media reported Tuesday morning. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Darboleen Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Al Ahmed Al Sabah dies at 91, half brother to take over duties https://t.co/hcoqHmQhtD 1 minute ago Cara Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Al Ahmed Al Sabah dies at 91, half brother to take over duties https://t.co/oSDRgBPZdR 5 minutes ago A1 RT @gulf_news: OBITUARY Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah: Emir of humanity Sheikh Sabah assumed position of Emir on January 29, 200… 6 minutes ago The Designer 🇸🇦 RT @TheNationalUAE: Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed, Emir of Kuwait, has passed away, aged 91 https://t.co/7jDTElrxdC 6 minutes ago Mary Koontz Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Al Ahmed Al Sabah dies at 91, half brother to take over duties https://t.co/pdJIPTeMEL 6 minutes ago Captain. Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Al Ahmed Al Sabah dies at 91, half brother to take over duties https://t.co/vVCU8WvN5v 8 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg #8be10a51233d56318a54cd0228ab8392 Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Al Ahmed Al Sabah dies at 91, half brother to take over duti… https://t.co/LmEccYHdFq 9 minutes ago Zyite.com Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Al Ahmed Al Sabah dies at 91, half brother to take over duties https://t.co/cFqCXMiGe9 9 minutes ago