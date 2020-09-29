Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liberals declare confidence vote on new COVID-19 benefits

CTV News Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The federal Liberals are willing to put their minority government on the line over their proposal to implement a series of new COVID-19 benefits for Canadians transitioning off of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB). The government has announced that they view the looming vote on their legislation to bring in the new aid package to be a matter of confidence, meaning if it fails Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government could fall.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Principals’ Union Votes ‘No Confidence’ In Mayor De Blasio’s Reopening Of New York City Schools

Principals’ Union Votes ‘No Confidence’ In Mayor De Blasio’s Reopening Of New York City Schools 02:58

 As the next wave of New York City public school children prepare for in-person learning this week, there’s a new standoff over safety. Now, the union representing principals is calling for a state takeover of city schools. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Many Gen Z women say they're reevaluating this during self isolation [Video]

Many Gen Z women say they're reevaluating this during self isolation

Four in 10 Gen Z women have experienced a wake-up call during quarantine that made them realize what they want to pursue in life, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 American women aged..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Birmingham restaurant which serves diners in sealed glass ‘bubbles’ is FOUR TIMES busier than before Covid-19 [Video]

Birmingham restaurant which serves diners in sealed glass ‘bubbles’ is FOUR TIMES busier than before Covid-19

A restaurant in Birmingham which serves diners in sealed glass 'bubbles' is bucking the national trend and is FOUR TIMES busier than before Covid-19. The trendy eaterie, called Craft, is currently..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
How To Vote In New Jersey [Video]

How To Vote In New Jersey

In New Jersey, the governor just made registering to vote easier than ever by allowing online registration; CBS2's Christina Fan has your New Jersey voter guide.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Liberals reach deal with NDP on COVID-19 aid bill, likely averting election

 The minority Liberal government has reached a deal with the New Democrats over legislation to support workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, securing the backing...
CP24


Tweets about this