Liberals declare confidence vote on new COVID-19 benefits
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () The federal Liberals are willing to put their minority government on the line over their proposal to implement a series of new COVID-19 benefits for Canadians transitioning off of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB). The government has announced that they view the looming vote on their legislation to bring in the new aid package to be a matter of confidence, meaning if it fails Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government could fall.
