40 days of mourning announced in Kuwait

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kuwait mourns Emir Sheikh Sabah



Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died, his office announced on Tuesday, plunging his country into mourning for a leader regarded by many Gulf Arabs as a savvy diplomatic operator.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 19 minutes ago riumph Through Tragedy: Atalanta, Bergamo & COVID-19



Eight months ago, COPA90 was in Bergamo for the first derby between Atalanta and Brescia since the 2005-2006 season. We never imagined that Bergamo would become the epicenter of a crisis that would.. Credit: Copa90 Duration: 25:30 Published on August 30, 2020 Mourning and masks: Shiites in Iran mark Ashoura amid coronavirus restrictions



Ashoura Day falls on the 10th of the Islamic month of Muharram and is preceded by days of commemoration and remembrance.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published on August 30, 2020

Tweets about this