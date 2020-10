CDC Recommends Families Avoid Thanksgiving Travel Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Watch VideoThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending families avoid traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday.



The agency says travel can increase the spread of the



Instead, it recommends families hold virtual thanksgiving celebrations or have dinner with just those that live in your... Watch VideoThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending families avoid traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday.The agency says travel can increase the spread of the coronavirus Instead, it recommends families hold virtual thanksgiving celebrations or have dinner with just those that live in your 👓 View full article

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published 3 days ago CDC Recommends Staying Put For Thanksgiving During Pandemic 01:52 "We need to change the rules for this one year, maybe two years," said Dr. David Winter, an internal medicine physician at Baylor Scott &White Health.

