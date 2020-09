Actor Joaquin Phoenix Names Newborn River In Tribute To Brother Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named River. The name is a sweet homage to River Phoenix, Joaquin’s older brother, who passed away aged 23 in 1993.



Director Victor Kossakovsky revealed the exciting news at the 2020 Zurich film festival after a screening of the