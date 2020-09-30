Everything You Need To Know About Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett – OpEd
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () By Rev. Ben Johnson*
Amy Coney Barrett’s record of judicial rulings and legal writings shows that she holds an originalist view of the Constitution, and it provides a glimpse into her opinions on such diverse issues as religious liberty, national healthcare, environmental regulations, the right to life, and the Second...
Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Sep 29, 2020 / 03:30 pm (CNA).- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a “consensus-builder” who applies the law as written... CNA Also reported by •The Wrap •USATODAY.com