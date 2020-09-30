Global  
 

Everything You Need To Know About Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Everything You Need To Know About Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett – OpEdBy Rev. Ben Johnson*

Amy Coney Barrett’s record of judicial rulings and legal writings shows that she holds an originalist view of the Constitution, and it provides a glimpse into her opinions on such diverse issues as religious liberty, national healthcare, environmental regulations, the right to life, and the Second...
'A consensus-builder': Amy Coney Barrett's legal rulings

 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Sep 29, 2020 / 03:30 pm (CNA).- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a “consensus-builder” who applies the law as written...
Pence urges Dems to meet with Barrett, says Supreme Court nominee would 'uphold the Constitution'

 Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said that Senate Democrats should meet with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during a brief statement to reporters as...
Rep. Andy Biggs introduces resolution condemning 'vicious attacks' on Amy Coney Barrett

 EXCLUSIVE: Rep, Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Tuesday introduced a resolution backing Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett against what he called ‘vicious...
