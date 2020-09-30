Conspiracy about Joe Biden 'earpiece' explodes before US presidential debate

Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules



The election debate commission is considering allowing moderators to cut off speakers' mics in the next debate. The news was released by the Associated Press, citing an unnamed source. The debate commission wants to avoid a repeat of the chaotic clash on Tuesday between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Business Insider reports that Trump made 75% of the interruptions, 71 times in 90 minutes.

