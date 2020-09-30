Global  
 

Conspiracy about Joe Biden 'earpiece' explodes before US presidential debate

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Conspiracy about Joe Biden 'earpiece' explodes before US presidential debateHours before the first US presidential debate, a weird conspiracy theory about Joe Biden suddenly exploded on social media.A baseless conspiracy theory suggesting Biden might wear an earpiece during the debate, allowing advisers...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump's Campaign Spends $40K On Ad Based On Rumor

Trump's Campaign Spends $40K On Ad Based On Rumor 00:23

 The Trump campaign has started running ads which tap into unfounded online rumors that Joe Biden wore an earpiece during Tuesday's presidential debate. According to Business Insider the ads claim Biden "refused" to take a drug test and "declined an earpiece inspection." The Biden campaign rejected...

Facebook removes Trump ads about Biden, COVID-19 and refugees

 216 ads were shared before being taken down by Facebook, which said they do not "allow claims that people's physical safety, health, or survival is threatened by..
CBS News

President Trump and Joe Biden battle for Latino support

 Both presidential candidates are making their appeals to Latino voters ahead of the election. Gen by Medium senior writer Andrea González-Ramírez joined CBSN..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Debate commission plans changes to format

 The Commission on Presidential Debates is looking into changing formats following the fiery back-and-forth at the first debate between President Trump and former..
CBS News

2020 election updates: Trump signs bill to avert shutdown, COVID-19 stimulus talks find life, Trump and Biden campaign after first debate

 Trump signed a bill early Thursday to avert a government shutdown, stimulus talks continue and Biden and Trump campaign after the first debate.
USATODAY.com
Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules [Video]

Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules

The election debate commission is considering allowing moderators to cut off speakers' mics in the next debate. The news was released by the Associated Press, citing an unnamed source. The debate commission wants to avoid a repeat of the chaotic clash on Tuesday between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Business Insider reports that Trump made 75% of the interruptions, 71 times in 90 minutes.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

A History Of Debating Climate Change [Video]

A History Of Debating Climate Change

Climate change has been a topic of presidential (and vice presidential) debate for decades yet, it seems the same basic points are being litigated in 2020.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 04:36Published
Frank Ocean launches voting registration site [Video]

Frank Ocean launches voting registration site

Ocean took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to give his opinion about the first 2020 Presidential Debate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Tulsa's 'homicide spike' mentioned in presidential debate [Video]

Tulsa's 'homicide spike' mentioned in presidential debate

Tulsa's 'homicide spike' mentioned in presidential debate

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:38Published

Chris Wallace to Moderate Trump vs Biden Debate

 The first Trump vs. Biden debate starts soon. We’ll have a livestream with real-time fact-checking and analysis from New York Times reporters.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •BBC NewsMashableEurasia ReviewTMZ.comCBS NewsNaturalNews.com

Ohio Governor To Bring In National Guard For Presidential Debate

Ohio Governor To Bring In National Guard For Presidential Debate Watch VideoOn Sept. 29, Americans will get the chance to see President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden debate for the first time in this...
Newsy Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewTMZ.comCBS NewsDenver Post

Donald Trump's out-of-control conduct in the first Biden debate spoke volumes

 Chalk up the first presidential debateÂ as another American institution gamed by a privileged politician forÂ whom disorder is a tool of power.
Newsday Also reported by •MashableTMZ.comCBS NewsDenver Post

