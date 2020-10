UK plan to ship asylum seekers to a remote island is reportedly a sign of Tony Abbott's influence Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A Financial Times report suggested the UK's consideration of offshore processing reflected the influence of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, who was recently appointed a trade adviser to Britain. 👓 View full article

