Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a liar in first US presidential debate

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Calling Donald Trump a "liar" and a man who "doesn't know what he's talking about", Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ripped into US president Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 200,000 Americans, plunged the economy and upended life across the country.

President Trump and Biden...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Keller @ Large: Presidential Debate Preview

Keller @ Large: Presidential Debate Preview 02:26

 WBZ-TV's Jon Keller previews the first debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

