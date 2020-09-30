Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a liar in first US presidential debate
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Calling Donald Trump a "liar" and a man who "doesn't know what he's talking about", Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ripped into US president Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 200,000 Americans, plunged the economy and upended life across the country.
