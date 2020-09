'Will you shut up, man': Personal attacks rule 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

... "Clown", "Liar", "just shush for a minute" and "keep yapping" were the insults that will forever be the highlight of the first Trump-Biden US presidential debate 2020 with Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace coming in for serious flak based on how he allowed American President Donald Trump to aggressively interrupt his 👓 View full article