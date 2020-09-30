Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quino, creator of Mafalda comic character, dies aged 88

BBC News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado, better known as Quino, has died in his native Argentina.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this