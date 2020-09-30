Global  
 

Serena Williams Exits French Open With Achilles Injury

Newsy Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams Exits French Open With Achilles InjuryWatch VideoTennis champion Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open after injuring her Achilles' tendon. The injury puts an end to her latest bid to tie the all-time Grand Slam singles title record.

Williams injured the tendon earlier this month during a semi-final match at the U.S. Open. Williams told reporters she...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury 00:27

 CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana Pironkova. Williams was trying to win a record-equaling 24th grand slam title at Roland Garros. She said...

