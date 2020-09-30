Serena Williams Exits French Open With Achilles Injury Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Watch VideoTennis champion Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open after injuring her Achilles' tendon. The injury puts an end to her latest bid to tie the all-time Grand Slam singles title record.



