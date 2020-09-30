Global  
 

Pope rejects US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting

BBC News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The Vatican suggests the US is trying to exploit the Pope ahead of November's US election.
News video: Pompeo meets Vatican officials amid tension over China

Pompeo meets Vatican officials amid tension over China 00:51

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday met Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin as tensions flare with the Vatican over China.

Pompeo Denied Visit With Pope [Video]

Pompeo Denied Visit With Pope

Pope Francis rejected a visit from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope [Video]

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed what he called China's "repressive" regime on Wednesday, as Vatican officials accuse him of trying to drag the Catholic Church into the U.S. presidential..

Extreme security measures as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Greece [Video]

Extreme security measures as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Greece

As US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits a Holocaust Museum in Thessaloniki, Greece on September 26, this video shows the extreme security measures taken to protect the US's top diplomat.

Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over China

Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over China US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revived a spat with the Vatican today during a visit to Rome, a month ahead of the US elections and hot on the heels of a...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Vatican officials, but not Pope Francis

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived Thursday at the Vatican to meet with top Holy See officials, a day after tensions over American opposition to the...
Vatican denies Pompeo audience with pope, accuses him of playing politics

 The Vatican announced Wednesday that they had denied U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s request to meet with Pope Francis during his visit to Rome this...
