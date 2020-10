You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Changes Expected In Second Presidential Debate



Expect some changes in the next presidential debate after Tuesday night's chaotic face-off. The night was filled with repeated interruptions and insults; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:18 Published 11 minutes ago Presidential Debate Marked By Chaos, Personal Insults, Interrruptions



The Presidential Debate Commission says it will make changes to future debates to prevent a repeat of Tuesday night's debacle. Natalie Brand reports. (9/30/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:14 Published 2 hours ago Cleveland Clinic makes changes ahead of presidential debate as patient appointments continue



Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland will mark the first time a hospital has served as a debate host, and the Cleveland Clinic has announced changes affecting patients, staff, and visitors. Credit: WJW Duration: 01:58 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Debate Commission Says it Will Make Changes to Format The presidential debate commission says it will soon adopt changes to its format to avoid a repeat of Tuesday night's disjointed first meeting between President...

Newsmax 4 hours ago





Tweets about this