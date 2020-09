You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bolsonaro calls surge in Amazon fires a 'lie'



Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday angrily denied the existence of surging fires in the Amazon rainforest, calling it a "lie," despite data produced by his own government showing that.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:35 Published on August 12, 2020

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Biden's criticism of Amazon deforestation draws swift reaction in Brazil US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called on the world to offer Brazil $20 billion to stop Amazon deforestation, and threatened "economic...

News24 4 hours ago





Tweets about this