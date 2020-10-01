|
Moderator of the first US presidential debate Chris Wallace responds to criticism of his performance
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The moderator of yesterday's presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has admitted he's "sad" about the unedifying spectacle that unfolded.Chris Wallace, a veteran political journalist from Fox News, has copped criticism...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chris Wallace American journalist
What Chris Wallace Admits He Didn't Realize About Trump Until It Was Too Late
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Moderator Chris Wallace breaks silence on Trump-Biden debate: 'I did as well as I could'Chris Wallace is confused by Tuesday night's presidential debate like the rest of us.
USATODAY.com
Commission is considering 'additional tools' for future debates after chaotic Trump-Biden showdown in ClevelandDuring Tuesday's debate, moderator Chris Wallace often tried in vain to prevent continuous interruptions, mostly by President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Trump faces criticism for refusing to condemn white supremacistsProdded by Biden and Chris Wallace during the debate to condemn white supremacists, Trump responded by telling extremist group the Proud Boys to "stand back and..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Race for the White House: Debate a foretaste of chaos that could follow a Trump defeatFor Americans who made it to the end of yesterday's so-called debate - an ugly affair dominated by shouting and mud-slinging - perhaps the smallest modicum of..
New Zealand Herald
Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in MinnesotaThe president is making a campaign swing through Minnesota a day after his first debate against Joe Biden.
CBS News
Republicans grill former FBI director James Comey on Trump-Russia probeRepublican lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged..
New Zealand Herald
Black voters 'frustrated' by Trump debate commentsSome African American voters find it frustrating and exhausting that President Donald Trump did not condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Facebook cracks down on extremist conspiracy group QAnon for hijacking Save the Children movementFacebook is cracking down on QAnon for hijacking the Save The Children movement to push false allegations of pedophilia against Biden, Democrats.
USATODAY.com
Biden slams Trump as 'entitled, self-serving'Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump as "an entitled self-serving president" during Biden's most aggressive day on the..
USATODAY.com
Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:27Published
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
Chris Wallace lost control of the Trump-Biden debate on a historically bad night of TVChris Wallace of Fox News lost control of the Joe Biden-Donald Trump debate as the candidates talked over each other about COVID-19, crime and SCOTUS.
USATODAY.com
Chris Wallace Struggled to Rein In an Unruly Trump at First DebateIn his second time moderating a presidential debate, the Fox News anchor attempted to reset the proceedings midway through.
NYTimes.com
Trump and Biden Square Off in First 2020 Presidential Debate
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:54Published
Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate
Credit: ODN Duration: 04:19Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this