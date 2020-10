Learn To Respect Creation And Treat It As Sacred Now Or See The Worst – OpEd Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

The world of the 19th and 20th centuries can be considered as the time that Earth was pillaged at its worst.



During those centuries, it was not a sacral world. It was a world losing its quality of enchantment because of mechanistic science and spiritless spiritualities.



