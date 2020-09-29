Global  
 

After Hathras, another 22-year-old woman gangraped in UP; 2 held

Khaleej Times Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Both the women died on Tuesday and were cremated on Wednesday.
News video: Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital

Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital 05:53

 A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was reportedly in a...

Hathras woman’s death: Just want justice, says father; Oppn targets UP govt
Indian Express

Hospital report doesn't confirm rape: Hathras SP

 Aligarh hospital's medical report of the Hathras Dalit woman, who succumbed to an assault by four upper-caste men, did not confirm rape, said superintendent of...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

22-year-old woman in UP's Balrampur gang-raped, murdered; two arrested

 This comes amid the nationwide outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesKhaleej TimesMid-Day

