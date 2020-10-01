Global  
 

News24.com | Quebec probes incident of indigenous woman who filmed abuse from nurses in hospital

News24 Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The Canadian province of Quebec said it had launched two investigations as outrage spread on Wednesday over a livestream made by a sick indigenous woman before her death that showed staff verbally abusing her in a hospital.
