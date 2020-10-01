News24.com | Quebec probes incident of indigenous woman who filmed abuse from nurses in hospital
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () The Canadian province of Quebec said it had launched two investigations as outrage spread on Wednesday over a livestream made by a sick indigenous woman before her death that showed staff verbally abusing her in a hospital.
A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was reportedly in a...
A woman and her child died during delivery at a hospital allegedly due to negligence of the hospital staff. Police say, "The incident happened at Shivay Hospital. We are registering a case. Matter will..